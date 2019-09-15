Anthony Bowens Apologizes for Missing WrestlePro Event, Releases Statement on Medical Issue

– Anthony Bowens took to Twitter and apologized for fans for not being able to appear at last night’s WrestlePro event, which was a source for controversy after an incident involving CaSXL (aka former WWE Superstar Big Cass). Anthony Bowens was hospitalized due to a medical issue he’s dealing with. He released the following statement via Twitter.

I have to apologize to every fan who came out to see me perform at WrestlePro’s biggest show of the year last night and probably the biggest match of my career. It absolutely breaks my heart I wasn’t able to perform. The truth is I’ve been dealing with a medical complication this past week. I pride myself on being a hard worker but unfortunately, it led to me overlooking putting my health first and it finally caught up to me. It’s scary but all your experiences in life are put in front of you to learn and to grow from.

Even though it’s tough, always try to smile and keep positive when faced with a tough situation. It’s easy to fall into an endless spiral of negativity and it can be hard to pull yourself out from it.

I’m looking forward to getting back in the ring sometime soon, providing everyone with fun content with Michael on the Michael & Anthony YouTube channel, and continue on my quest to change the world for the better.

Enjoy your week everyone!