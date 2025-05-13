wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Appears At Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game

May 13, 2025 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
Anthony Bowens AEW Dynasty Image Credit: AEW

Anthony Bowens brought his signature energy to the world of Major League Baseball last night, May 12, 2025. “The Acclaimed” member was a special guest at Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks.

During the traditional seventh-inning stretch of the first game in their three-game series, Bowens took to the microphone to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Bowens, Andrew Ravens

More Stories

loading