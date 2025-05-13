wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Appears At Giants vs. Diamondbacks Game
Anthony Bowens brought his signature energy to the world of Major League Baseball last night, May 12, 2025. “The Acclaimed” member was a special guest at Oracle Park, where the San Francisco Giants hosted the Arizona Diamondbacks.
During the traditional seventh-inning stretch of the first game in their three-game series, Bowens took to the microphone to lead the crowd in a rendition of “Take Me Out To The Ball Game.”
Soooo I sang Take Me Out to the Ballgame last night at Oracle Park.. 🤯@AEW @AEWpress @SFGiants #5TP #ThePride pic.twitter.com/eYJk3sXxO3
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 13, 2025
