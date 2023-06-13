Anthony Bowens Wants Better Queer Representation In Wrestling, But Done Right

Anthony Bowens thinks wrestling companies should be working toward better queer representation in terms of better presentation. Bowens recently spoke with Haley for Nerds & Beyond and touched on the topic, noting that he wants wrestling to be more inclusive in how to present it well.

“I think companies should be working towards better,” Bowens said (per Fightful). “For me, I’d want to present it the right way, considering how things were presented in the past which was presented terribly.”

He continued, “So I’m actively trying to figure out what would be a good story to tell; what would be the right way to go. Because, again, if we are going to do it the right way, we’ve got to make sure that we are doing it the right way. It will be under a microscope because people want to see how this goes, how it plays out, how the story’s written. So there’s a delicacy to it too. It hasn’t really been done correctly before. So that’s something that I would like to probably do in the future.”