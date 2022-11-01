Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Is ‘Feeling Better’ Ahead Of AEW Dynamite

Billy Gunn was the victim of a vicious attack by Swerve Strickland on last week, and Anthony Bowens have an update on “Daddy Ass” ahead of Dynamite. Last Friday’s show saw Strickland attack Gunn and take a pair of pliers top his fingers in order to prevent him from scissoring.

On Monday, Bowens posted to Twitter to note that Gunn is “a bit better” and hyping the Daddy Ass Birthday Bash on this week’s Dynamite:

“I spoke to Daddy Ass today and he’s feeling a bit better. BALTIMORE you can make his birthday SPECIAL this Wednesday night by bringing him a gift and your signs! The Acclaimed will pick ONE from the audience to give to Billy LIVE in the ring!”