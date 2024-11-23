Anthony Bowens Comments On Possibly Breaking Up The Acclaimed

In an interview with ROAR Around the Ring (via Fightful), Anthony Bowens was asked about the possibility of breaking up the Acclaimed and responded that they still a lot to accomplish. The team is one of four fighting for the AEW World Tag Team titles tonight, along with Kings of the Black Throne, the Outrunners and champions Private Party.

Bowens said: “What do you mean if something that could work? The Acclaimed are the best tag team, like I said, in the history of AEW. Max and I, we have a lot more stuff that we need to accomplish. I’m not particularly worried about anything that’s been happening. MVP can drop as many cards as he likes. Max is entitled to think about it, just like I’m entitled to think about it as well. So I am a lot more focused on making sure we get a W this Saturday at Full Gear, and I’m sure he is too.“