Anthony Bowens Featured on Cover of 26 Magazine

– AEW star Anthony Bowens revealed that he’s featured on the cover of 26 Magazine. You can check out the cover images from the new issue that Bowens shared on Twitter below:

I'm very proud to grace the cover of this month's @26_magazine available now!!!✂️✂️✂️

Link: https://t.co/3KoaNNfqwZ pic.twitter.com/PjmvpR31b2 — Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 30, 2023