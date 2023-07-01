wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Featured on Cover of 26 Magazine
July 1, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Anthony Bowens revealed that he’s featured on the cover of 26 Magazine. You can check out the cover images from the new issue that Bowens shared on Twitter below:
I'm very proud to grace the cover of this month's @26_magazine available now!!!✂️✂️✂️
Link: https://t.co/3KoaNNfqwZ pic.twitter.com/PjmvpR31b2
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 30, 2023
Alt Cover: pic.twitter.com/gW6krTvc9g
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) June 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Update on Status of NXT Team After Recent ‘Losers Leave NXT’ Match (SPOILERS)
- AEW Wrestler Makes Return At Last Night’s ROH Tapings (SPOILERS)
- Update on Reporter Who Was Struck During AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Media Scrum
- More on Business Metrics For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: Attendance, Google Search Interest, More