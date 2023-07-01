wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Featured on Cover of 26 Magazine

July 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anthony Bowens, The Acclaimed Image Credit: AEW

– AEW star Anthony Bowens revealed that he’s featured on the cover of 26 Magazine. You can check out the cover images from the new issue that Bowens shared on Twitter below:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Anthony Bowens, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading