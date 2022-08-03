Anthony Bowens Files To Trademark ‘5-Tool Player’

On July 28, Anthony Bowens filed to trademark the term ‘5-Tool Player’ with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. You can find the filing here.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. FIRST USE: 20181017. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20181017

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes. FIRST USE: 20181015. FIRST USE IN COMMERCE: 20181015