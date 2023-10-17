Anthony Bowens Tops Groundbreaker List For 2023 Out100

Out Magazine recently named AEW’s Anthony Bowens as the 2023 Out100’s #1 Groundbreaker. Bowens took to social media in a grateful response, stating:

I’m extremely honored to be named the #1 groundbreaker on the @outmagazine 2023 Out100 list. A list highlighting this yea’rs most impactful & influential LGBTQ+ people. I love you all & thank you for coming along with me on this amazing journey. ✂️@AEW

You can see the original social media post below.