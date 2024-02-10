Anthony Bowens On Growing Up As a Fan of Sting’s, Earning His Respect

Anthony Bowens got interested in pro wrestling because of Sting, and he recently reflected on working alongside the wrestling icon. Bowens spoke with The Beat for a new interview and, when asked when he fell in love with wrestling, recalled first seeing Sting on TV.

“I saw Sting on TV,” Bowens said (per Fightful). “They were doing commercials for Starrcade 97′, which is him versus Hulk Hogan. I was like, ‘who’s this guy with the face paint?’ He’s in this warehouse and he’s got this baseball bat. Like, so cool and then I watched the match and I was hooked ever since. I was one of the typical fans, you know, channel flipping going back and forth to each company back then and it just couldn’t get out of my system.”

He continued, “Sting is the absolute man and to have somebody like that who I grew up idolizing, one, have him as a coworker, two, to have his respect and approval of my work is just, it’s a dream come true. I had a little full circle moment with him because that show, Starrcade 97, was in Washington, D.C., and on my wrestling anniversary in Washington DC, we main evented Dynamite against Sting and it was just, it was so cool.”