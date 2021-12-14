Anthony Bowens Opens Up On Homophobic Slur Being Shouted During Recent AEW Dynamite Match

As previously noted, Anthony Bowens took to Twitter last week to react to a fan yelling a homophobic slur during an eight-man tag team match featuring The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite. Bowens noted that “stuff like this unfortunately still exists” and made it clear he would continue to fight against it.

In a recent interview with TMZ, Bowens opened up on the incident and stated “there’s still more work to be done towards inclusion” before discussing the fan’s actions.

“Unfortunately that kind of stuff comes with the territory, being an out LGBTQ athlete,” Bowens told TMZ. “This is actually the first time that I’ve audibly heard something like that during a performance or during television.”

Bowens recalled starting a YouTube channel with his boyfriend Michael before mentioning that he couldn’t even repeat the “brutal” comments he received.

“I have really thick skin, I’m kind of used to it from my boyfriend Michael and I,” Bowens said. “We have our YouTube channel and when we first started that the comments were brutal. I can’t even repeat them.”

When asked about his experience in AEW, Bowens made it clear that the incident was not a reflection of his interactions with the company’s fans.

“This is not indicative of the AEW fans at all,” he said. “Any interactions I’ve had with them since starting the company have all been positive.”

Bowens signed with AEW in November of last year.