Anthony Bowens Praises Jade Cargill, Hopes He Can Scissor With Adam Copeland

Anthony Bowens is excited to see what Jade Cargill does in WWE, and hopes that he can have a scissoring celebration with Adam Copeland. The Acclaimed member recently appeared on the In the Kliq podcast and weighed in on the two big recent moves in the wrestling world in Cargil and Copeland. You can see highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On Cargill going to WWE: “I wish Jade the best. She’s a fantastic performer and she’s a star. She’s a mega-star. So I’m excited to see her shine.”

On Adam Copeland signing with AEW: “I’m excited, man. You can see the energy that guy brings and you see how excited the fans were, the company, and everybody out there is just as excited. Hopefully, we get opportunities to make some memories with Adam in the ring. You know, a ‘5-second scissor,’ a ‘live scissors celebration,’ there’s so many things we can do with him. Of course, I’d love to get into the ring and square up with him one day. So I’m very excited to have Adam, and I can’t wait to see what all unfolds.”