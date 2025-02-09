wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Joins Offseason NFL Training Camp
February 8, 2025 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, Anthony Bowens announced that he has joined an NFL offseason training camp to improve his strength and conditioning.
He wrote: “To improve on my strength & conditioning, I’ve joined an NFL offseason training camp this week with some of football’s premiere athletes. I’m not fucking around. When my time comes, I’ll be ready.”
To improve on my strength & conditioning, I’ve joined an NFL offseason training camp this week with some of football’s premiere athletes. I’m not fucking around. When my time comes, I’ll be ready. pic.twitter.com/4fgRiJAZZ9
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) February 7, 2025