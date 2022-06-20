Anthony Bowens Says He Knows HOOK Very Well, Says He’s ‘Mysterious’

Anthony Bowens considers HOOK a real-life friend, but notes that his fellow AEW star is a bit of an enigma outside the ring. Bowens was a guest on the LGBT Sport Podcast and talked about his friendship with HOOK, who he called a “very proud member of The Lads” alongside Top Flight.

“HOOK is a very proud member of The Lads outside of the ring, which is myself, HOOK, Dante and Darius Martin, Top Flight,” Bowens said (per Wrestling Inc). “So I know Mr. HOOK very, very well, and I still think he’s one of the most mysterious people I’ve ever met in my entire life.”

He continued, “He doesn’t even talk to us. He just sits in the corner of the hotel room and eats his chips. He kind of peers out the side of his eye through his hood that he wears the entire time, and you just kind of wonder what goes on in his head. And then occasionally, he’ll take a picture with us.”

Neither Bowens nor HOOK are currently set to compete on this week’s AEW Dynamite or Rampage, which will be the final episodes of both before AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door next Sunday.