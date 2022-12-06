Anthony Bowens Says He & Max Caster Are Trying To Get New Catchphrase Over

Anthony Bowens began to get a new catchphrase over on AEW Rampage in “that’s right!,” and he recently talked about his goal with it. The Acclaimed member recently appeared on Alison Rosen is Your New Best Friend and talked about Max Caster using the phrase after lines by Bower on Rampage. You can check out the highlights from the discussion below, per Fightful:

On the team’s proficiency with catchphrases: “I was watching back one of the promo segments that we had, it was National Scissoring Day. That night, Max and I look back on it a lot because they were there for everything. It’s a really powerful feeling to scream ‘Everyone loves The Acclaimed!’ and you feel everyone screaming it with you. The Acclaimed have arrived. Scissor me Daddy Ass. We have so many catchphrases, which is cool.”

On the new catchphrase: “We’re working on one right now [That’s right], where I will say…Stone Cold had ‘What?’ I’ll say something, like a list, ‘We’re going grocery shopping.’ ‘That’s right!’ ‘Get some Watermelon.’ ‘That’s right!’ ‘Get some peas’ ‘That’s right!’ We’re going to keep adding things as we go along to see how many we can get over.”