– During a recent interview with Compas on the Beast, AEW star and World Trios Champion Anthony Bowens discussed working in AEW for Tony Khan and how much Khan cares for the talent. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Anthony Bowens on Tony Khan also owning ROH: “It’s cool to have them under our umbrella. I think it’s a great opportunity for people to work on things and to get more reps. It’s a fantastic company with great lineage, where a lot of our top guys have come from, Ring of Honor back in the day. The Adam Coles, the Adam Hangman Pages, the Young Bucks, all the way back to Cody. So a lot of rich wrestling history in Ring of Honor.”

His thoughts on Tony Khan: I mean, Tony’s, I kind of call him a mad scientist in a sense. It feels like no matter if it’s the Jacksonville Jaguars, you guys, Fulham even, it feels like they’re always trying to be competitive. They always want to be the best and I feel like he does a really good job with it. Well, considering all the things that he does, he does a fantastic job multitasking. Barely.”

On how much Tony Khan cares about his workers: “It’s awesome to work for somebody who cares about you. He genuinely cares about his performers and takes care of us. So that’s number one to me, one that understands that we’re human beings at the end of the day. So it’s been great to work with him the last four years and he’s the guy who created The Acclaimed. It’s been very cool to, I guess, make him proud. We brought his vision to life in a very, very large way and I think that’s cool.”