– During a recent interview with Chris Distefano Presents: Chrissy Chaos, AEW star and former tag team champion Anthony Bowens revealed why The Acclaimed’s National Scissoring Day segment from AEW Dynamite on October 5, 2022 is his personal favorite segment of his AEW career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Anthony Bowens on the National Scissoring Day segment: “It was one of my favorite things we have ever done I think in my career. It was trending all day and people were just going absolutely crazy. They had their custom scissors, Billy presented us with the golden scissors of the city. I was very proud of this.”

On why the segment is so important to him: “A lot of times everything is focused on the rap, which is good because Max is so entertaining and charismatic and funny, but we never, or I never had an opportunity to do an in-ring promo to show that I can speak and I have my own personality. This was the first moment where I showed people I can carry a segment, I can talk.”

On why he prefers putting a promo segment together right now: “I think we get so much more mileage out of it having fun with my catchphrases. I don’t think there’s any better power and feeling when I scream, ‘Everyone loves,’ and I don’t have to say, ‘The Acclaimed’ and I have 10,000 people finish it for me, insane.”