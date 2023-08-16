Anthony Bowens Explains Why He’ll Never Eat Taco Bell Again

Everyone eventually has a Taco Bell horror story and AEW’s Anthony Bowens is no exception. In an interview with Chrissy Chaos (via Fightful), Bowens talked about his worst experience with Taco Bell and why he will never eat there again.

He said: “Taco Bell is an absolute no for me. I will never eat Taco Bell again. My first time I slept over my boyfriend’s house, we had just been seeing each other, we got some Taco Bell, went back to his place, or his family’s place. Staying over for the first time, I’m like, ‘Oof, my stomach feels kind of weird.’ Then, it turned into me leaping up out of bed from right next to him, going right to the bathroom, and just unloading. He heard every sound, every grunt, every noise. Went back into bed, which is even worse, went right back to the bathroom and was like, ‘Michael, I’m sorry, I have to go home.’ I proceeded to go home and puke and shit myself at the same time. The most degrading thing was, I was so disgusted, I had to give the pair of underwear to my mom, who slowly reached her hand inside the bathroom door and pulled it out. Never again will I eat Taco Bell. I’m sorry if that’s a corporate sponsor of AEW.“