Anthony Bowens Recalls Getting ‘Obliterated’ By Jon Moxley After Max Caster’s Line About Renee Paquette

Anthony Bowens recently looked back at the time he got jumped by Jon Moxley after Max Caster dropped a line about Renee Paquette during his entrance rap. The moment took place on the May 19, 2021 episode of AEW Dynamite where Caster said in his rap before The Acclaimed took on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, “Call your girl, she all in my mentions, trying to hit me up for some Oral Sessions.” Bowens mentioned the moment during an interview with Youngstown Studio when asked if anyone took issue to Caster’s disses once they were in the ring.

“The most infamous one was the one with Moxley where Caster brought up Renee and the Oral Sessions podcast,” Bowens said (per Fightful). “Just worded it a little bit differently. I remember hitting the ring and before I yell the city, I yell AEW. I think I got A out and Moxley, just like a bus, obliterated me.”

He continued, “I had no idea that was coming. I just remember screaming, and the next thing I know, I was on the floor. I don’t think he liked that line.”