Anthony Bowens Talks About Obstacles To Coming Out In AEW

Speaking recently on Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend, Anthony Bowens — a member of The Acclaimed and the first openly gay AEW title holder — shared some details about his experiences in the industry and what he had to overcome before coming out publicly (via Wrestling Inc). He also spoke about the accomplishments achieved over his career and what he hopes fans will take away from his work. You can read a highlight from Bowens and listen to the full episode below.

On the history and struggle involved before coming out publicly: “It makes me feel proud because, you know, there was a time, I said that in a promo, I didn’t think I’d be able to have a moment like that, ever. I would sit in my room, in my car, and just cry thinking if I came out, you know, my career is over, fans would hate me, wrestlers would hate me, a national TV company wouldn’t take a chance on me. So, there was all this fear, you know, all this fear and anxiety that I look back on now … To be able to be somebody that people can watch on television, hopefully connect to and relate to, to give them that sense of hope that, I made it through, they can make it through.”