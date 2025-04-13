wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Reflects On Returning To Old Moniker At AEW Dynasty
Anthony Bowens is the Five-Tool Player again following AEW Dynasty and he spoke about returning to the nickname after the show. As noted, Bowens returned at Dynasty to defeat his old Acclaimed partner Max Caster. He spoke at the post-show press event about taking on the name he used from his days on the independent scene.
“Five-Tool Player is a term for a baseball superstar, and I am wrestling’s Five-Tool Player,” Bowens said (per Fightful). “The perfect combination of power, athleticism, intelligence, the look, and the it factor. And it’s something that I’m really excited to bring forth and I hope people enjoy it.”
Bowens also had a new entrance song and gear at the PPV and defeated Caster in short order. He teased a run at the TNT Championship on social media last week.
