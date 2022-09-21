Anthony Bowens On The Start Of His Wrestling Career, Response to Coming Out

Anthony Bowens is competing tonight at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and he recently spoke about the start of his journey into wrestling and more. The Acclaimed member spoke with News 12 in the Bronx for a quick piece promoting tonight’s show, and highlights are below:

On his road to a wrestling career beginning with a backyard wrestling video on YouTube: “The feedback I got was ‘you kind of look like a pro wrestler already, you should probably think about this.’ That was when the seed was first planted that this was something I should pursue.”

On coming out as gay: “I came out in 2016 and the response was overwhelmingly positive. It made my relationships with people better, my friendships better. I didn’t have to hide anymore.”