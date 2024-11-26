Anthony Bowens Recalls QT Marshall Pitching ‘I’m Gay’ Segment, Praises Harley Cameron

Anthony Bowens recently looked back on his famous “I”m gay!” segment in AEW, praising Harley Cameron’s work in the segment. The segment took place on the June 23rd, 2023 episode of Rampage, with Harley Cameron trying to seduce him which led to him saying, “Lady, I’m gay!” to a big pop from the crowd. Bowens spoke about the segment and how it came about on ROAR Around The Ring, and you can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On QT Marshall coming up with the segment: “That was something that QT approached me with and asked if I was comfortable doing it. because he thought it would be a great idea and a great segment for visibility, and it was just fun. I said, sure, absolutely. I had been waiting to do something like that on television, but I didn’t want it to be forced. I wanted it to be organic. I wanted it to be fun. Cause that’s how I like things to be. I don’t want it to be like this big, serious thing, even though it, you know, it can be in certain instances,” Bowens explained. “So I was like, ‘Sure, absolutely.’ I didn’t know what the reaction was going to be. I’d say all the time, I felt maybe I would get like a, like a light cheer or whatever, but to have, to have a full arena on their feet and then chanting that it was, I couldn’t help, but smile. Like we’re all smiling in the ring.”

On Harley Cameron’s performance: “Hats off to Harley, too. She’s extremely talented and super funny. I don’t think it came across on the broadcast, but she was booed. Remember, that was a taped show. She was booed for five minutes straight. They cut it down for TV for, I think, maybe about 30 seconds or whatever it was. But we were standing there for a very long time to the point where I couldn’t even hear what she was saying. So if you were in the arena that night, you witnessed something very special.”