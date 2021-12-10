Anthony Bowens Reacts to Homophobic Slur Being Shouted During His AEW Dynamite Match

Anthony Bowens took to Twitter to react to the homophobic slur that was yelled from the crowd during his AEW Dynamite match last night. Wednesday night’s show saw The Acclaimed and 2point0 take on the Varsity Blondes and Jurassic Express in an eight-man tag team match.

During the match, someone in the audience was heard audibly yelling a slur as Bowens was in the ring. It was also noted by some that transphobic slurs were being yelled at Nyla Rose, and racist comments were leveled in Riho’s direction.

Bowens took to Twitter to react to the video of the moment in his match, writing:

This is why I posted that photo the other day. Stuff like this unfortunately still exists. Not phased, I’ll just keep fighting against stuff like this til the day I die.”

The person right behind me at All Out was loudly sharing transphobic statements when Nyla Rose came on. It really bothered me but I didn't know what to do. — Neil Figuracion (@Fad23) December 9, 2021