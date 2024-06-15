wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Reacts to Receiving $5,000 Fine From The Young Bucks

June 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Anthony Bowens AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

– In a post on social media, Anthony Bowens revealed that he received an official fine from AEW EVPs Matt and Nick Jackson, The Young Bucks, for speaking negatively about them on his X account. You can view a copy of the letter the Bucks sent to Bowens on his fine below. Bowens wrote on the letter, “Wait are you f***ing kidding me?”

