Anthony Bowens Says His Return to AEW Is A ‘Mystery’, Tells Fans To ‘Stay Tuned’

Anthony Bowens hasn’t been seen on AEW television since the Acclaimed broke up back in January. In an interview with Denise Salcedo (via Fightful), Bowens hyped his return to the company although he noted that when he’s coming back is a mystery for now.

He said: “All I can say is that you are looking at the ‘Pride of Professional Wrestling,’ AEW’s resident Five-Tool ‘Player.’ When I come back, when I show up, that is a mystery. I know when the perfect time is, and you just have to stay tuned. You gotta tune into Dynamite, tune into Collision, tune into the pay-per-views. You never know when the ‘Five-Tool Player’ is gonna show up.”