wrestling / News
Anthony Bowens Revealed as One of the Faces of Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty Pride Collection
May 24, 2023 | Posted by
– AEW star Anthony Bowens revealed on his social media this week that he is one of the faces of pop star Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty 2023 Pride Collection. The new clothing line is available in stores now.
Bowens stated on the announcement, “Very proud to be one of the faces of the @SavageXFenty @rihanna 2023 Pride Collection available in stores now!🔥🌈 EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED ✂️”
anthony bowens for savage x fenty pride collection 😮💨 pic.twitter.com/CogezErBbP
— ❤️🩹 (@ungodlyrollins) May 23, 2023
Very proud to be one of the faces of the @SavageXFenty @rihanna 2023 Pride Collection available in stores now!🔥🌈
EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED ✂️ pic.twitter.com/1zpUipsLPH
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) May 24, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Dustin Rhodes Slams Brock Lesnar for Beating Up Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw
- Arn Anderson On The Immediate Success Of AEW All In, Potentially Being On The Card
- Trish Stratus in Purple Gown, Chelsea Green, Kayla Braxton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Steve Austin On His Friendship With CM Punk, Talks WWE’s Sale to Endeavor, More