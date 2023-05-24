– AEW star Anthony Bowens revealed on his social media this week that he is one of the faces of pop star Rihanna’s new Savage x Fenty 2023 Pride Collection. The new clothing line is available in stores now.

Bowens stated on the announcement, “Very proud to be one of the faces of the @SavageXFenty @rihanna 2023 Pride Collection available in stores now!🔥🌈 EVERYONE LOVES THE ACCLAIMED ✂️”

anthony bowens for savage x fenty pride collection 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/CogezErBbP — ❤️‍🩹 (@ungodlyrollins) May 23, 2023