Anthony Bowens Says Billy Gunn Proved His Loyalty Last Night
As previously reported, The Gunns defeated the Acclaimed last night to become the new AEW World Tag Team Champions. However it wasn’t all bad for the former champions, as Billy Gunn did not turn on them as some predicted he would. In fact, Daddy Ass was hit with a tag team belt by his own son. In a post on Twitter, Anthony Bowens commented on this.
He wrote: “I don’t really have words at the moment BUT I promise you we’ll get those titles back. Plus, now we know where Daddy Ass stands…with The Acclaimed where he belongs. EVERYONE LOVES ACCLAIMED. #AEWDynamite.”
