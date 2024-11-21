In an interview with Everything Is Pro Wrestling (via Fightful), Anthony Bowens recalled being scared to talk to Billy Gunn when he originally joined AEW, due to something that happened years before. Originally, Gunn was working at the WWE Performance Center when Bowens had a tryout in 2015.

Anthony Bowens said: “I used to be scared of Billy. When I had my tryout at the Performance Center in 2015, I was doing a drill slightly incorrectly. It’s a drill where you lay on your back and get up and square off with your opponent. I went down on my back, I went up, and I saw an angry tomato red man looking at me from up above. That sight haunted me for years. I was scared to say hello to him when I first got to AEW. Now, it’s kind of funny that it went from him giving me nightmares to being my dad.”