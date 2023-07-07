Anthony Bowens Recalls Winning Tag Titles At AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, Seeing His Father After Win

The Acclaimed won the AEW World Ta Team Championships at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam last year, and Anthony Bowens recently reflected on the win. Bowens was on this week’s AEW Unrestricted and talked about the feeling of winning the titles with his father in the audience. You can see the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

The Acclaimed famously won the AEW World Tag Team Championship last year at Arthur Ashe Stadium, a momentous night for fans of scissoring worldwide, but according to Anthony Bowens, it represented part of his life coming full circle.

On winning the titles at Grand Slam: “One of my best friends – his name is Julien – is a tennis fan and anytime we would go to Shea Stadium or Citi Field, we’d go, ‘You know, I think Arthur Ashe would be a good place for a wrestling show.’ And we said that years before it was even a thought…. Fast forward, I’m with AEW and we are fighting for the tag team titles at Arthur Ashe. We take it home. Crazy, crazy experience. Best part of the night though is out of the [thousands of people], I see my dad there cheering.”

On seeing his dad in the audience when he won: “I don’t know how [I saw him]. I zeroed in on [my father] and it, like, was a very special moment.”