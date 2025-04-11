wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Teases Making Run At AEW TNT Championship

April 11, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anthony Bowens AEW Dynasty 2025 Image Credit: AEW

Anthony Bowens is a singles performer now, and he’s suggested that he may make a play for the AEW TNT Championship. As noted, Bowens returned at AEW Dynasty to defeat Max Caster in an open challenge on the Zero Hour pre-show. Bowens said at the post-show presser that he was looking to stay as a singles wrestler for now, and he posted a photo of the TNT Title on Twitter as you can see below.

The title is currently held by Adam Cole, who defeated Daniel Garcia for the championship at Dynasty.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Bowens, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading