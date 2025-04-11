Anthony Bowens Teases Making Run At AEW TNT Championship

Anthony Bowens is a singles performer now, and he’s suggested that he may make a play for the AEW TNT Championship. As noted, Bowens returned at AEW Dynasty to defeat Max Caster in an open challenge on the Zero Hour pre-show. Bowens said at the post-show presser that he was looking to stay as a singles wrestler for now, and he posted a photo of the TNT Title on Twitter as you can see below.

The title is currently held by Adam Cole, who defeated Daniel Garcia for the championship at Dynasty.