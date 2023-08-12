Anthony Bowens Wasn’t Sure How Fans Would React To ‘I’m Gay’ Promo

Back in June, The Acclaimed were part of a segment in which Harley Cameron hit on Anthony Bowens, only for Bowens to tell her he’s gay to cheers and chants from the audience. In an interview with Chrissy Chaos (via Wrestling Inc), Bowens said that he wasn’t sure how the audience was going to react to the segment when it happened.

He said: “I didn’t ever want to shoehorn anything in there and make it too disingenuous. I wanted it to be the right moment and when I was presented with this … I was like, ‘This will be a fun moment, nobody has ever said it in a wrestling ring before, so this should connect with a lot of people and I hope it does.’ Everyone just stood up and gave a standing ovation, they started doing the, ‘He’s gay,’ and I’m like, ‘What the f*** is going on? This is insane,'” Bowens admitted. “In comparison to what I saw when I first came out, and Michael and I started our YouTube channel, it was totally different … To fast forward and just kind of scroll and see how much happiness and positivity it brought people made it even better.“