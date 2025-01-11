wrestling / News

Anthony Bowens Will Miss Tonight’s AEW Collision

January 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Anthony Bowens The Acclaimed AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

In a post on Bluesky, Anthony Bowens announced that he will be forced to miss tonight’s AEW Collision due to the wildfires in California.

He wrote: “Hey everyone, I unfortunately won’t be making it to Collision today. The Palisades Fire started moving towards my home last night & as a precaution Michael & I had to pack up & leave the area. We are safe & so is the neighborhood as of now. Hopefully it stays that way.

— Anthony Bowens (@bowensofficial.bsky.social) January 11, 2025 at 3:56 PM

