Anthony Bowens Will Miss Tonight’s AEW Collision

In a post on Bluesky, Anthony Bowens announced that he will be forced to miss tonight’s AEW Collision due to the wildfires in California.

He wrote: “Hey everyone, I unfortunately won’t be making it to Collision today. The Palisades Fire started moving towards my home last night & as a precaution Michael & I had to pack up & leave the area. We are safe & so is the neighborhood as of now. Hopefully it stays that way.”