Anthony Bowens Says He’s Working Hard To Be Included at AEW All In

In an interview with WFAA (via Fightful), Anthony Bowens spoke about next month’s AEW All In: Texas event and said he’s been working hard to make sure he gets booked. Bowens wrestled on the previous two All In events in London as part of the Acclaimed.

He said: “It’s been no secret that I have been gunning for the TNT championship. I wanted an opportunity to beat the crap out of Adam Cole. I’ve got some revenge on my plate that I’m looking for cause he did some damage to me a couple years ago when I got thrown through a plate glass window. So I need to get my comeuppance with him. it would also be great to be a champion, a five-tool champion. I mean, I think The Pride of Professional Wrestling should be a champion representing the company. So I’m gunning for that. We’ll see what ends up happening at All In. I’m trying my best to get there. I keep coming up against these challenges every week and just falling short. But I’m fairly certain I’ll figure it out soon.”