Anthony Bowens on Working Singles While Max Caster Was on Hiatus From AEW Programming

– My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox recently interviewed The Acclaimed member Anthony Bowens, who discussed his career and doing some singles work on AEW TV while Max Caster was on hiatus following controversial comments he made during AEW Dark last month. Bowens said the following on doing singles work while Caster was off TV (via Fightful):

“I was a singles wrestler on the Independents for eight years pre-AEW and pre-The Acclaimed. I was in a tag (team) maybe the first two years with AC Gamble, The Untouchables, we did a tag team thing for a little bit and I didn’t particularly understand tag team wrestling back then, I kind of just did it. When I got to AEW and got paired with Caster, all of sudden we’re in the best tag division in the world, I had to re-learn everything and fast. It was a challenge and a bit stressful as much as it was fun. I’ve had a recent singles run and it was fun. It was good to show everyone…in a tag, something you get limited because you’re sharing time with someone else and there is four people instead of two. I got to show AEW that I can go as a singles guy with some of the top people. Honestly, as long as I’m on the show, I don’t mind either one.”

Max Caster recently made his return to reunited with Anthony Bowens on AEW TV earlier this month.