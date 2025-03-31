wrestling / News
Anthony Greene Hopes Bishop Dyer Sticks Around After MLW Battle Riot VII
March 31, 2025 | Posted by
Bishop Dyer, formerly Baron Corbin in WWE, is set to make his MLW debut at Battle Riot VII and Anthony Greene hopes he sticks around. Dyer will be part of the Battle Riot match in Los Angeles on April 5.
Greene told Fightful: “That announcement is awesome. You saw what he’s already done on the independents. He’s already done stuff in Canada. The guy made his independent wrestling debut at Hammerstein Ballroom. That’s pretty cool. I hope, if it works out for him, he can become a regular for MLW.“
