wrestling / News

WWE News: Anthony Greene Gets New NXT Name, Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes Clip

November 5, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
August Grey Timothy Thatcher NXT

– WWE has given Anthony Greene a new NXT name. Green appeared in a Timothy Thatcher segment on tonight’s NXT and is now known as August Grey:

– WWE posted the following clip from the Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes match that took place during tonight’s show:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Anthony Greene, Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading