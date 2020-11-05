wrestling / News
WWE News: Anthony Greene Gets New NXT Name, Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes Clip
November 5, 2020
– WWE has given Anthony Greene a new NXT name. Green appeared in a Timothy Thatcher segment on tonight’s NXT and is now known as August Grey:
Looks like @augustgreywwe has a lesson to teach Timothy Thatcher this week! 😮 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fYxW6n7go4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 5, 2020
– WWE posted the following clip from the Kushida vs. Cameron Grimes match that took place during tonight’s show:
