Anthony Greene Releases New Vignette Following WWE Release

Anthony Greene has released a new vignette teasing his future following his WWE release. Greene, who was August Grey in WWE, was among those released by WWE back in June 25th. He released a new video yesterday in which he cut a promo to re-introduce himself under his real name and take on the nickname of “The Alternative.”

You can see the video below. Green also noted this week that he has joined Cameo:

There are plenty of options… But there is only one ALTERNATIVE. pic.twitter.com/jGy4aCijYa — Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) July 7, 2021