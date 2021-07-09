wrestling / News

Anthony Greene Releases New Vignette Following WWE Release

July 9, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anthony Greene

Anthony Greene has released a new vignette teasing his future following his WWE release. Greene, who was August Grey in WWE, was among those released by WWE back in June 25th. He released a new video yesterday in which he cut a promo to re-introduce himself under his real name and take on the nickname of “The Alternative.”

You can see the video below. Green also noted this week that he has joined Cameo:

