wrestling / News
Anthony Greene Releases New Vignette Following WWE Release
July 9, 2021 | Posted by
Anthony Greene has released a new vignette teasing his future following his WWE release. Greene, who was August Grey in WWE, was among those released by WWE back in June 25th. He released a new video yesterday in which he cut a promo to re-introduce himself under his real name and take on the nickname of “The Alternative.”
You can see the video below. Green also noted this week that he has joined Cameo:
There are plenty of options… But there is only one ALTERNATIVE. pic.twitter.com/jGy4aCijYa
— Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) July 7, 2021
I’m officially on @BookCameo!
Birthdays, anniversaries, retirements, or if you want to hear a joke!
https://t.co/2DPJhQCm1K
— Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) July 6, 2021
