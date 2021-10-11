Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno & More Set For AEW Dark

AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno

* Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston

* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kilynn King

* Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean