Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno & More Set For AEW Dark
October 10, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:
* Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno
* Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kilynn King
* Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean
Watch an all-new #AEWDark Tuesday at 7/6c – https://t.co/lBSV4sbfpB
–@andrewtypesword v @ShawnDean773
–@DarianBengston v @RealWardlow
–@alternative_ag v @EvilUno
–@Ashley_DAmboise v @KiLynnKing pic.twitter.com/jtHnMaPmDW
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 11, 2021
