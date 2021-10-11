wrestling / News

Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno & More Set For AEW Dark

October 10, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced four matches for this week’s episode of AEW Dark. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Tuesday at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT on YouTube:

* Anthony Greene vs. Evil Uno
* Wardlow vs. Darian Bengston
* Ashley D’Amboise vs. Kilynn King
* Andrew Lockhart vs. Capt. Shawn Dean

