Anthony Henry Needs Another Surgery On Arm, Says Recovery Time Will Be Short
Anthony Henry says he’ll be out for a bit longer, as he needs a second surgery on his arm. The AEW/ROH star announced Monday on Twitter that he is set to undergo a second surgery on the arm that he suffered a torn bicep in, noting that the recovery time will be short.
Henry wrote:
“I, unfortunately, have to undergo a 2nd surgery. I haven’t been able to supinate (rotate) my arm since the surgery. New boney pieces grew in the area and is blocking the joint from moving normally. Surgery is 3/13. Recovery is short, so I’ll still see you all sooner than later.”
Henry has been out of action since October. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to him for a quick and full recovery.
I, unfortunately, have to undergo a 2nd surgery. I haven't been able to supinate (rotate) my arm since the surgery. New boney pieces grew in the area and is blocking the joint from moving normally. Surgery is 3/13. Recovery is short, so I'll still see you all sooner than later. pic.twitter.com/Lg1boodYfg
— Anthony Henry- A Workhorseman (@Antnyhenry) March 3, 2025
