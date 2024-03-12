Anthony Henry Suffers Broken Jaw, Will Undergo Surgery

AEW’s Anthony Henry has announced that he’s suffered a broken jaw and will undergo surgery for it. The Workhorsemen member took to Twitter and announced that he suffered the broken jaw at DPW in a match against Bryan Keith.

Henry wrote:

“Update: Absolutely gutted. In last night’s match against Bryan Keith, I took a knee strike that broke my jaw. The #workhorsemen had some exciting things coming up. One of which was the @AEW tag team tournament, which we can now not be involved in. I will have surgery soon. “I honestly don’t know how I will take this. I’ve never had an injury like this. I don’t know what to do without wrestling, and my biggest fear is that it derails any upcoming plans for Drake and I. I may be absent from here for a while. I appreciate all the fans who support us!”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Henry for a quick and full recovery.