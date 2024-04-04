Anthony Henry Comments On Being Welcome Back in AEW & ROH Once Cleared

Anthony Henry has had an eventful week, and he weighed in on Tony Khan saying he would be welcomed back to ROH when he gets cleared. Khan noted on Thursday’s Supercard of Honor media call that Henry, who was among the AEW releases earlier this week, would be back in AEW once he’s healed up.

Henry posted to Twitter to comment on the matter, writing:

“What a week! Obviously, I was not happy with what happened earlier in the week. However, I am estatic about being back! I believe in the locker room at AEW and cannot wait to be back in action. “To those who voiced their support for me this week: thank you from the bottom of my heart. I never knew that what I do impacted so many. I’ve never had anyone rally behind me like that. It is an unreal feeling. I love you all. See you soon! “I am just happy to have my job back. I can support my family.”

