wrestling / News
Anthony Henry Debuts As Asher Hale on NXT (Pics)
May 4, 2021 | Posted by
Anthony Henry is now Asher Hale, and made his NXT debut with the name on tonight’s show. As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark for the name on April 30th. Henry faced Cameron Grimes on tonight’s show under the name, losing in a short match.
This marks the first NXT appearance for Henry, who signed with the company in January.
Hello Asher Hale🙌@Antnyhenry
#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/82oHusBqDq
— ⌁𝓟𝓮𝓟𝓮⌁ (@Im_Pepe) May 5, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Backstage Reaction to Diesel Using Mad Dog Vachon’s Prosthetic Leg Against Shawn Michaels At In Your House 7
- Hamilton’s New Japan Wrestling Dontaku 2021 – Night Two 05.04.2021 Review
- Note On Story Told By Jerry Lawler in Randy Savage Biography Special, Who Produced The Special
- Molly Holly on an ‘Old School Wrestler’ Asking Her to Perform a ‘Motorboat’ on Trish Stratus