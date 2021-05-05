wrestling / News

Anthony Henry Debuts As Asher Hale on NXT (Pics)

May 4, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Anthony Henry Asher Hale NXT

Anthony Henry is now Asher Hale, and made his NXT debut with the name on tonight’s show. As previously reported, WWE filed a trademark for the name on April 30th. Henry faced Cameron Grimes on tonight’s show under the name, losing in a short match.

This marks the first NXT appearance for Henry, who signed with the company in January.

