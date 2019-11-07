Anthony Henry on Facing JD Drake in a No Holds Barred Match, on Enjoying His wXw Experience

– Fightful recently interviewed Anthony Henry. Below are some highlights. Henry is set to face JD Drake in a No Holds Barred match this Saturday, Nov. 9 at EVOLVE 139.

Anthony Henry on facing JD Drake this weekend: “I’ve known JD Drake for a long time. He’s easy to work with, regardless if it’s in a team or I’m competing against him because we’re two guys cut from the same cloth. Not only being from the same area but our work ethic, which is why we’re aptly named The Workhorsemen. That’s not a gimmick or joke, it’s something we live by. That’s in and out of the ring. Being in there with Drake, who has the same mindset and drive as myself, it’s the easiest month I’ve had in a long time.”

On looking forward to the match: “He would probably say the same thing for me. We’ve been friends forever, maybe sometimes you hit your friends harder. It leads to better matches. There’s nobody in wrestling that I have more chemistry with and can have better matches with. I look forward to the future of hitting him hard and him hitting me hard.”

Anthony Henry on enjoying his experience in wXw: “I enjoyed it thoroughly. The fans were a different breed. It just depends on the promotion and where we’re located. The fans at wXw were insane. Big turnouts for all three nights, the fans were chanting, singing, and having a good time. They were at the merch tables and welcomed us to Germany. wXw is probably one of the most professional promotions I’ve ever worked for. They took great care of us. We had catering in the back. They’re very accommodating. Some places I’ve had the opportunity to work for in the states can be raucous. Chicago has a great crowd crowd and the same type of atmosphere. When we do Freelance in Logan Square, those fans are crazy and into it. I think it depends on where you’re at in the states. Overseas, it’s kind of widespread, and they’re all about it.”