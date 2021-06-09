wrestling / News
Anthony Ogogo Criticizes WWE For Misusing Serena Deeb
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, outspoken AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo called out WWE for having Serena Deeb employed for years and not using her properly.
He wrote: “Imagine having a talent like @SerenaDeeb for years and not allowing her to go out and show the world she’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet week in and week out. . So, so, sooo damn good.”
Mickie James seemed to agree when posting a GIF response.
Imagine having a talent like @SerenaDeeb for years and not allowing her to go out and show the world she’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet week in and week out 🤣. So, so, sooo damn good. pic.twitter.com/bDroR0nKYL
— Anthony Ogogo (@AnthonyOgogo) June 8, 2021
— Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 8, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Lio Rush Says He’s Retiring From Wrestling, Was Injured At AEW Double Or Nothing
- Brutus Beefcake Recalls Parasailing Accident, Talks Backstage Incident With Randy Savage & The Nasty Boys
- Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent