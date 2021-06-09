Anthony Ogogo Criticizes WWE For Misusing Serena Deeb

In a post on Twitter, outspoken AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo called out WWE for having Serena Deeb employed for years and not using her properly.

He wrote: “Imagine having a talent like @SerenaDeeb for years and not allowing her to go out and show the world she’s one of the best wrestlers on the planet week in and week out. . So, so, sooo damn good.”

Mickie James seemed to agree when posting a GIF response.