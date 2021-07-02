Anthony Ogogo Having Tenth Eye Surgery, Vows Revenge On Gunn Club

In a video posted to Twitter, AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo revealed that he has to have another surgery on his eye, his tenth overall. Ogogo is blind in his left eye and was forced to retire from boxing as a result. He used an incident in a match as a storyline reason and blamed the Gunn Club, vowing revenge.

He said: “Billy Gunn, you are so lucky that I’m not in America right now. Because I would rip you limb from limb. I would break every bone in your face and make your life not worth living. This is my tenth eye surgery and because I’ve got so much scar tissue around my eye socket, they had to go up to my nasal cavity the correct the septum that was deviated from when you smashed my face off the Steel barricade, and fix the orbital, the medial section and the orbital floor through my nose. You have no idea the amount of pain I’m in right now, but you will do. I promise you, Billy Gunn, you will do. I’m going to make your life a living misery. I’m going to hurt you, Billy. I’m going to hurt you. There’s no pain like watching your children get punished and you can do nothing about it. So Billy Gunn, be lucky that I’m not there right now. Enjoy what time you have left with your boys. Because, when I’m back, son, their time is numbered. I am Anthony Ogogo, the Guv’nor of AEW, and I am the hardest bastard you’ve ever set your eyes on.”