Anthony Ogogo: ‘I’ve Got a Broken Rib Right Now’

– Metro UK interviewed AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo, who is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. During the interview, Ogogo revealed he suffered a broken rib during training this week ahead of the match. Below are some highlights.

Anthony Ogogo on his rib injury: “’m sitting here now – I’m very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest… But I am who I am, I do what I do. I’ve got a broken rib right now. My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed!”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes: “To be fair to Cody, he fought for me this time a couple of years ago, pre-Double or Nothing. I’d just retired from boxing, and we were talking, we were both kinda flirting with each other. I didn’t wanna say to him, ‘Yes I wanna do this,’ and he didn’t wanna say to me, ‘Yes I wanna sign you.’ Me and Cody are very similar – very, very different but very similar. He wanted to sign me, and I wanted to do it – but I didn’t wanna show him my tits before going on a date!”

On possible nerves: “I’ve had two matches in my existence, and Cody’s this legend – or his dad was a legend, he’s on the way to creating his own legend in wrestling. I watched him when I was a kid – before I had hairs on my bollocks, I was watching Cody Rhodes on TV and I was a fan of Cody Rhodes. Now, I have lots of hairs on my bollocks and I’m facing Cody at Double or Nothing. So, I’m really happy, the pressure’s on him.”