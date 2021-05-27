wrestling / News

Anthony Ogogo: ‘I’ve Got a Broken Rib Right Now’

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Metro UK interviewed AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo, who is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday. During the interview, Ogogo revealed he suffered a broken rib during training this week ahead of the match. Below are some highlights.

Anthony Ogogo on his rib injury: “’m sitting here now – I’m very, very open and honest, probably too open and honest… But I am who I am, I do what I do. I’ve got a broken rib right now. My rib’s broken because I did a move in training this week. I did it wrong, and I broke a rib. I’m now wrestling Cody, the best wrestler in the world, with a broken rib… And that’s real, that’s not me just saying that. My rib is f***ed!”

His thoughts on Cody Rhodes: “To be fair to Cody, he fought for me this time a couple of years ago, pre-Double or Nothing. I’d just retired from boxing, and we were talking, we were both kinda flirting with each other. I didn’t wanna say to him, ‘Yes I wanna do this,’ and he didn’t wanna say to me, ‘Yes I wanna sign you.’ Me and Cody are very similar – very, very different but very similar. He wanted to sign me, and I wanted to do it – but I didn’t wanna show him my tits before going on a date!”

On possible nerves: “I’ve had two matches in my existence, and Cody’s this legend – or his dad was a legend, he’s on the way to creating his own legend in wrestling. I watched him when I was a kid – before I had hairs on my bollocks, I was watching Cody Rhodes on TV and I was a fan of Cody Rhodes. Now, I have lots of hairs on my bollocks and I’m facing Cody at Double or Nothing. So, I’m really happy, the pressure’s on him.”

