– While speaking to Cultaholic Wrestling’s Desert Island Graps, AEW talent Anthony Ogogo discussed his current status with AEW, his comments in September regarding Luigi Primo on Dynamite, and more. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Anthony Ogogo on choosing to sign with AEW: “I had a choice with both companies, but I chose to go to AEW because I love the sports-based product, that’s what I like. I got, not told off, but I did a tweet recently and I haven’t been to AEW recently while we figure things out, not on TV, I’ve been doing Elevation, gaining experience, getting better, and honing my craft. I trust the boss. Tony Khan is an absolute genius. Like QT (Marshall), he’s a genius. Them two together then Sonjay Dutt who is unbelievable, Pat Buck who is great, Tony Schiavone is really good, the Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) and Kenny (Omega).”

His thoughts on AEW management: “AEW management, you’ve got geniuses around the place and they work together so well, led by Tony Khan. I really trust QT and Tony Khan and trust where I’m at and that they’re going to bring me through at the right time and I’ll get the chance when it’s the right time in my development and my career. I do get frustrated because I am away from my family a lot and I am in a country that I don’t like being in, working hard for this dream and I want to get these chances.”

On his tweet about Luigi Primo in September: “I got frustrated recently because the pizza guy was on TV. I did a little tweet, half joking, half being serious, just being like, ‘this pizza guy, who is not Shawn Michaels in the ring, has had more time on AEW TV this year than I have.’ It pissed me off because it’s supposed to be a sports-based product. I understand what they’re doing, I get it. I just want to wrestle. I want to get good and have time. He got kicked in the face in three seconds, I don’t want that spot [laughs]. I just want to be on TV and show people how hard I’m working and how good I can be. I’ll be patient, which I am being, but I’m also going to work hard in the interim and that’s what I’m doing. Hopefully, I’ll get my shot soon enough.”

On why he’s not being used on TV right now: “I think there are a lot of cards in the pack, a lot of big cards as well. Last year, after I had the feud with Cody, I had to leave because I had some visa stuff going on. Long story short, my passport got nicked and in typical American fashion, it’s really difficult to get an ID. My passport got nicked, therefore my visa was stolen. I had to get a new visa, only way I could get a new visa was to leave America and once you leave, you can’t come back without a visa. I had to get an appointment. I gave myself so many gray hairs. This is the height of COVID, every embassy is shut down, there is a year-long backup.”

Anthony Ogogo on his time away from AEW due to passport and visa issues: “They had written me off TV for nine months because I wasn’t supposed to be away for nine months. When I came back, everything had changed. They signed Bryan Danielson, the best wrestler who has probably ever lived, they signed (CM) Punk and this, that and the other person. The whole landscape changed. Cody left, me coming back and doing something with him, that was gone because he’s not there. Everything just changed and with me, I think I’m such a unique talent that it’s hard to know what to do with me. All I’ve done is work as hard as possible to get as good as possible. Once I get subbed in, I score a hat trick and then I start the next week.”