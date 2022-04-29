Anthony Ogogo Opens Up About His Suicidal Thoughts Following Boxing Retirement

AEW star Anthony Ogogo revealed in an interview with Independent UK that he struggled with depression after an eye injury that forced him to retire from boxing. Things got so bad he even had suicidal thoughts. You can see highlights below (per Fightful).

On his boxing regiment: “I retired on March 11, 2019 I remember it like the back of my hand, my last fight was basically three years before – October 2016 – and there was no conceivable way that I was thinking I’ve walked to the ring as a 27-year-old, as a baby, entering my prime, for the last time. I spent £100,000 on surgeries in America, that was everything I earned in boxing, and much more beside. I sold my car, remortgaged my house to pay for surgery that didn’t work. Then I had an injection in my eye, it was a Botox injection to weaken the muscle to try to bring the eye to a better position – it missed the intended muscle and permanently paralyzed the nerve in my left eye.”

On his life spiraling downward: “I gave my life to boxing and I had nothing to show for it other than bad vision; no money, no belts and no titles. I lost my career, I lost my passion, lost my livelihood and I’ve had to sit and watch people who have half of my ability grow and become world champions and multimillionaires. No exaggeration.” Ogogo said. “I was generally suicidal and there’s one night in my life, it was December 2019, if my wife wasn’t home that day, I probably would have ended my life that night because I was beyond the brink but thankfully my wife and I were able to address my life. She literally saved my life – that was my ground zero and I’ve built up from that.”

Since departing the boxing ring, Anthony Ogogo has appeared for AEW and recently appeared for PROGRESS Wrestling.