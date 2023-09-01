Anthony Ogogo Has Winning PROGRESS Wrestling Championship As a Goal

Anthony Ogogo has set his sights on the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship, naming it as a goal in a recent interview. The AEW star spoke with PROGRESS at Chapter 154 for a new interview, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On his goal of winning the PROGRESS Wrestling Championship: “It is actually, yes. I told PROGRESS Wrestling co-owners Martyn Best and Lee McAteer at the For The Love of Pro Wrestling event in Liverpool that it was the first title I wanted to win outside of AEW. I have freedom here, and I know I’m good enough. There’s been some unbelievable Men’s PROGRESS World Champions in the past, and I want to add my name to that list.”

On his appearance at PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 146: “I genuinely did feel the love. Lee McAteer told me after the show that it was the loudest pop of the night, and that made me feel very proud. Why was that? It’s because PROGRESS have used me in a really good fashion. They’ve highlighted my strengths and let me do what I do. They let me talk a bit of sh*t, knock people out and show my skill. These fans have probably seen my best matches.

“The tag match with Malik last year was fantastic, the singles versus Tate Mayfairs was really good, and my surprise debut against Hari Singh was possibly the biggest pop I’ve ever had. These fans have seen me adapt to my new life as a pro wrestler which, unfortunately, the wider American audience haven’t had the opportunity to do. People say to me to this day that they wish I would have won my only PPV match against Cody Rhodes, which shows what I can do after only 34 matches, but because of the issues I’ve mentioned before, they haven’t seen what the PROGRESS Wrestling fans have seen from me.”