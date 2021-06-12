Anthony Ogogo Says He Has No Remorse for Any Injury to Austin Gunn

– The WrestlingInc Daily recently spoke to AEW wrestler Anthony Ogogo. During the interview, he spoke on his match with Austin Gunn on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights.

Anthony Ogogo on his training: “I haven’t sparred with anyone but I’ve had matches with a few of them in training. Jack Evans is a big boxing fan, which surprised me to be honest. I wouldn’t have taken him for a boxing fan. Thunder Rosa is another. She’s tough, man. I know our women’s division caught some flak in the beginning, which I thought was unfair because our girls work really hard. But our women’s division now has come leaps and bounds over the last 12 months or so. Thunder Rosa has been a great addition. She’s so tough. Like I’d train her at around 3pm and then she’ll go wrestle in a banger on AEW Dark or AEW Dark: Elevation at 6pm. She’s as tough as they come. I have so much respect for her both as a person and pro wrestler. Britt Baker is amazing, too. Tay Conti knows some boxing as well. And so does Danny Limelight, we train sometimes. So, yea, it’s a locker room full of people who genuinely want to get better.”

Ogogo on Austin Gunn: “I’ll tell you what happened. Austin’s what, 210 [pounds]? I pushed Austin away, I picked him up and punched him square in the face. That’s what happened. F–k him.”

Ogogo on not having remorse for Gunn being on the injury shelf: “I’ve got no remorse for that. I lost a good portion of my career, three years of my life. I had to sit out as people with half my ability, talent, dedication and desire go onto become world champions with millions of dollars. Again, I’ve got no problems. This is big boy stuff, it’s boxing or wrestling or the fight game. It is what it is.”